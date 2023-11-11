Baldur’s Gate 3 players shocked by fan-favorite character stealing items from Tav

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player was outraged when one of the community’s most beloved NPCs ended up stealing an important item during one of the game’s pivotal fights.

When you’ve got so many colorful personalities in one game, it’s only natural that some characters become more popular than others, and in Baldur’s Gate 3, the favorites are held in very high esteem.

Which is why it probably came as quite a surprise when Alfira, the tiefling bard who’s been one of the community’s darlings since the game released, stole a weapon from one unsuspecting player.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Alfira was so popular that she was even players’ top choice to become a party member to replace Halsin.

Alfira shocks Baldur’s Gate 3 player by stealing weapon mid-fight

However, for one player, who highlighted his trauma on the Baldur’s Gate 3 forums, Alfira is more of a foe than a friend, after the consequential battle at the Last Light Inn in Act 2.

Failure at this point in the game has drastic ramifications for the story, especially if you let Isobel get kidnapped, so it’s important to keep your priorities in order and keep your weapons close.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Sadly, this player didn’t get the memo, and threw his weapon to save Alfira, only for her to decide it was now her weapon instead.

Article continues after ad

They said: “I was fighting off Marcus and his Winged Horrors at Last Light Inn, when I noticed Alfira was at 3 hp, so I used my barbarian’s enraged throw to throw one of my uncommon hammers, and managed the winged horror she was fighting.

Next turn THIS UNGRATEFUL DEVIL SPAWN picked up my hammer and now I can’t get it back. I can’t buy it off of her so I have no idea how to get it back and it was my best throwing weapon…”

Article continues after ad

Luckily, the player was able to recover the weapon by commanding Alfira to drop it and using Mage Hand to pick it back up. Still, be careful what you drop around bards.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the mod that gives a massive glow-up to Withers, of all people.