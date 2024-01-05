Baldur’s Gate 3 player impressed after killing Act 2 foe early

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player managed to kill an important Act 2 character earlier than intended and was impressed to find how the game adapted to their actions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players near-infinite freedom in how to take on its various quests. This, of course, has led to players trying to find ways to break the game by completing certain tasks in unexpected ways.

Fortunately, Larian Studios seems to have thought of everything. One player discovered yet another example of the developer’s incredible foresight after killing an Act 2 character before their quest had actually begun and seeing how the game handled their decision.

Note, spoilers for Act 2 and the Last Light Inn to follow.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player impressed after preventing Last Light Inn kidnapping from starting

Reddit user Own_Pause_4959 shared what happened when they managed to kill Flaming Fist Marcus at the Last Light Inn before his plan to kidnap Isobel could be revealed.

After using Hold Person and managing to kill him without triggering the cutscene and entering combat with the entire Inn, Isobel appeared. Since he had not yet revealed himself to be an enemy, Isobel was understandably confused, but the player was able to explain that Marcus had a tadpole.

While there are some minor inconsistencies, like the building itself looking like it had been damaged in the attack, this did allow the game to continue as usual.

Since the player isn’t supposed to know about Marcus’ plan and Jaheira, Isobel and others believe he is their loyal ally, it would make sense if the game didn’t know how to handle the situation.

The fact that there is an alternative in place in case the player kills him early – and one that isn’t either him being invulnerable or another character attempting Marcus’ plan in his absence – shows just how much consideration Larian put into the scenario.

Others in the comments have praised Baldur’s Gate 3’s writing, with one comparing it to “playing with a real DM” in tabletop Dungeons & Dragons.

Some have pointed to other brilliant examples of developer foresight, such as Isobel having specific lines if you already have the Pixie Blessing when you meet her and Karlach’s response if you already have the necessary items when you initially speak to Dammon.

