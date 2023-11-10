Baldur’s Gate 3 players thrilled by “essential” Withers glow-up mod

A mod that gives the mysterious and helpful undead Withers a makeover is gaining a lot of attention from Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

Since launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been drawn to the strange and mysterious Withers.

The skeletal entity is easily one of the most helpful NPCs in the entire game, allowing players to resurrect companions, recruit hirelings, and respec their characters and companions however they wish for a modest fee.

With that in mind, it’s not a huge surprise that he’s been the subject of some mods, including one that’s getting a lot of attention from the Baldur’s Gate 3 community.

Withers makeover mod draws Handsome Squidward comparisons

Created by NexusMods user neonbutchery, “Very Handsome and Beautiful Withers” replaces some textures to smooth out Withers’ rough and decaying skin.

Of course, this “glow-up” is getting some reactions online. “i cant believed mr withers got yassified,” said one NexusMods commenter, and one Twitter user jokingly called the mod “essential.”

The emaciated skeleton – now with clear skin, defined cheekbones, and thick lips – has also received plenty of comparisons to celebrities like Cillian Murphy and Jeffree Star.

Another common comparison is Handsome Squidward, which shares similarly distinct facial features with this modded Withers.

Neonbutchery even acknowledges the similarities, including a Handsome Squidward meme on the mod’s page.

While Withers’ skeletal look may be unsettling for some Baldur’s Gate 3 players, Very Handsome and Beautiful Withers might make him even more disconcerting.

Regardless, some still prefer Withers just the way he is. As one Twitter user put it, “In a perfect world, this mod would exist but change literally nothing about him, bc withers is perfect the way he is.”

