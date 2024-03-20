Bizarre Baldur’s Gate 3 campsite fight shows why you should never steal from the gods

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has realized they will face the consequences of their actions if they decide to rob the Stormshore Tabernacle in Act 3.

Choice is one of the most important parts of an RPG, and Baldur’s Gate 3 has got plenty of choices to make. Will you destroy a camp of refugees? Will you leave a beautiful land trapped in a shadow curse? Will you romance the ludicrously attractive elf vampire? The Sword Coast is your oyster.

However, just because you have the freedom to make these choices, it doesn’t mean you’re free from the consequences of those actions. Remember, this is still Faerûn. There’s an entire pantheon of neutral-evil deities keeping an eye on you, and if you do something they don’t like…

Once you roll up to Act 3, annoying gods is basically a daily occurrence. By this point, you’ve killed Myrkul’s favourite deadbeat dad, and probably stolen Shar’s favourite princess. Still, there’s a way you can annoy almost every god at once, if you pay a visit to the Stormshore Tabernacle in the titular city of Baldur’s Gate.

What happens if you rob the Stormshore Tabernacle?

Turns out that the gods aren’t too pleased if you rob their temple. Who knew? The Stormshore Tabernacle is a temple of worship for various gods found in the Lower City, and it just so happens to be full of great loot, offered to the gods in a show of faith.

If you decide to steal any of it, your party receives a hefty debuff, “Castigated by Divinity”. Cleansing it, even in the safety of camp, will spawn a bunch of enemies wherever you are, forcing you into a tricky situation.

One Honor Mode player described how their party dealt with the theft, saying: “I went to Stormshore Tabernacle and naturally I looted every damn deity item from the basement. All my four party members get Castigated by Divinity condition, well no probs I’ll just remove the curse later.”

“I went to camp and casted healing for all my party members without thinking, which triggered the divinity curse and whoops, eight Devas pop up in my camp.”

The fight ended with Scratch dying, meaning the crime definitely wasn’t worth the sacrifice.