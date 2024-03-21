Baldur’s Gate 3 Durge player “devastated” after learning Alfira’s fate for the first time

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with secrets and some of them are tied to the class you might be playing. One player had such an experience with Alfira when going for a Durge run for the first time in the game.

The discussion was initiated by a Reddit user who stated, “So first time doing a Durge run and how is it only in this campaign that Alfira joins my party?? She never has in my custom characters but she’ll join the guy who is literally insane! How did I not know this before now?”

However, the experience they had was not very favorable and they mentioned, “You guys are mean for not warning me about what was going to happen. I’m actually devastated here.” As such, several Reddit users joined the conversation as they found it quite funny.

One user commented, “We’ve all been there before.” Another user chimed in, “Right? I remember messaging my friend all excited and then long resting and messaging her in tears.”

One user also mentioned, “It’s one of the many unique parts of Durge. Enjoy.”

In case you are unaware, Alfira joins your party when you play as a Durge in the game. However, her fate is sealed in this playthrough as your character will find and kill her in the camp once you get into a long rest. There is no way to play around this in the Durge playthrough and it is a realization that most players face when they decide to go with this Origin for the first time.