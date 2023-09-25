Baldur’s Gate 3 players argue beloved NPC should have been a companion over Halsin

A lively argument in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community has started around Halsin’s suitability as a companion. It’s gone so far that players now suggest another popular NPC should have been a companion instead.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has become beloved in the wider gaming community as a truly special RPG. A large part of that comes from how compelling the game’s companions are, and the stories you can write together. Larian has crafted these wonderful characters that help bring some humanity to a rather tragic story.

Everyone will have their favorite companions and their least favorite. That can vary wildly depending on how your story went and personal preference. However, a debate is starting to wage around one companion in particular – the towering Druid Halsin.

While many like him, some are disappointed that he shares a class with another in your party. They’ve even put forward another NPC as a potentially better Companion choice.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players think a fan-favorite NPC should have been a companion

In a Reddit thread with over 6.8k upvotes titled “Halsin never should have become a party member”, a user argued that Larian should have gone another way. They say: “He should’ve instead stayed a camp follower/secondary companion”. They added: “Halsin is a cool character but the spot of party Druid is already filled by Jaheira, having two Druid companions but no Bard, Monk or Sorcerer seems a bit strange.”

Alfira is a fan-favorite in Baldur’s Gate 3

They also posited that may have been the plan until Larian expanded him to a full companion after players loved him. “I imagine this was the original intention for Halsin until he became a fan favorite during early access.”

Other Reddit members have added to the discussion, that Halsin’s spot should have been extended to the loved NPC, Alfira. She’s a Tiefling Bard that pops up throughout the game and would have added some class diversity to the game.

One user said: “Alfira seemed like a huge missed opportunity.” Another concurred saying, “It blows my mind to this day that Halsin got made a party member, but Alfira who’s equally popular didn’t.”



Maybe, if Larian Studios plans to expand upon Baldur’s Gate 3 with a DLC, we can see that party diversity grow with new characters. Alfira’s story could even be tweaked to allow her to become a companion. For now, though, we will have to wait and see.