Baldur’s Gate 3 players are obsessed with this boss fight

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have selected a few clear favorites when it comes down to the role-playing game’s best boss battles.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s PC user base has been deep in the trenches for quite a while now, meaning dicussions about fan-favorite aspects of the experience are well underway.

Community conversations on Reddit have already narrowed down the favored class/subclass combinations, for example. And everyone likes to make their opinion known about which companion represents the best romance option.

Article continues after ad

It should come as no surprise, then, that BG3 faithful also have a favorite boss battle. But the general consensus suggests several boss encounters are worthy of praise.

Article continues after ad

(Beware, spoilers may follow.)

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans especially love this boss fight

“Sow what’s everyone’s favorite boss,” Reddit user Gangerious_Pancreas asked in the BG3-dedicated subreddit. The original poster made their favorite clear right off the bat – Raphael. Notably, they later added, “The only boss fight in YEARS that has given me goose bumps, and made me shake. The music, the atmosphere, the build up….just perfect.”

Article continues after ad

A scan of the replies indicates most commenters agree that the devlish NPC steals the show in this respect. One fellow Raphael lover gleefully wrote, “Raphael duh! He sings his own boss music and I fkn love it!”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Raphael’s arc was brilliant,” someone else praised. “Raphael clearly number 1,” reads another reply further down the thread.

Larian Studios

Myrkul seems to be second up to bat as the fan-favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 boss. In responding to the original question, one person said, “For the ambiance – Raphael. For the badass intro that had my jaw drop the first time – Myrkul.”

Article continues after ad

This particular battle received several other mentions in the thread, as well. “Avatar of Myrkul had the best visual spectacle,” wrote one player.

Aside from Raphael, it’s gotta be Myrkul for me. He wasn’t the hardest boss… but out of all the chosen fights and their gods, he was the one that actually felt terrifying especially with that intro,” reads another popular comment.

Article continues after ad

It’ll be interesting to see if this consensus changes as time goes on. After all, PlayStation audiences probably haven’t had enough time to come to any definitive conclusions of their own.