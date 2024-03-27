“Whiny” Baldur’s Gate 3 character is starting to gain fans

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community is coming to realize the complexity of a character they originally thought to be irritating.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 player base is beginning to understand the character of Mayrina, changing their opinion of her from annoying to a character who’s just trying to do her best.

She is introduced as a woman looking to revive her dead husband, falling into the trap of Aunt Ethel.

Fans are now coming to understand how this trickery is impacting her, rather than holding her decisions against her.

This defense can be seen on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where a person wrote their reasoning for why the hate Mayrina has been getting is wrong:

“She’s lost literally every person important to her in the span of a week and people insult her for being upset about it.”

Plenty of others are coming to defend her as well, with one user claiming that if there was one character who deserves to complain about life, “it’s Mayrina.”

Some even say that they used to dislike her, but have since begun to feel for her after playing through the game a handful of times.

“I found her irritating when I first met her, but by the time I met her again later, I was actually really proud to see how far she’s come. I really enjoyed the Act 3 quest she’s involved with.”

It looks like Mayrina is starting to have somewhat of a reputation renaissance in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community.