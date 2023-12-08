Baldur’s Gate 3 players delighted as fan-favorite character wins major award

Baldur’s Gate 3 players were overjoyed as the actor, Neil Newbown, behind one of their favorite characters, Astarion, won the best performance award at The Game Awards for his representation of the vampire rogue.

Baldur’s Gate 3 and the game’s developers, Larian Studios, had a successful showing at The Game Awards 2023, winning six awards.

The epic fantasy RPG had maintained its success after its initial release thanks to its replayability, with Larian Studios still releasing quality-of-life updates to the game like the addition of the new “Honor” difficulty mode.

Its popularity with both gaming fans and critics alike showed at The Game Awards 2023, and the Baldur’s Gate 3 community was overjoyed as Neil Newbown, actor for the vampire rogue Astarion, won Best Performance for his work in Baldur’s Gate 3 as the character Astarion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 community celebrates Astarion award

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans celebrated The Game Awards 2023 giving Neil NewBown the Best Performance Award for his work as one of their favorite characters Astarion: “Neil Newbown has Won Best Peformance at The Game Awards 2023.“

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans felt the award was well “deserved,” and congratulated on his acting effort, deeming his award win a “success.”

“Absolutely deserved for our vampire spawn,” one fan commented. “CRITICAL SUCCESS,” another player joked and congratulated.

Fans also loved Newbown’s speech alongside the feeling that the award was deserved, finding the actor’s nervousness and genuineness applaudable.

“Neil’s voice cracking, then saying the line Astarion says to Dark Urge… Oh gods, I ugly cried. What a pure soul. So deserved,” one fan said. “Loved how he credits Astarion’s writer every time he is praised,” another applauded Newbown’s humility.

As noted, the Best Performance was only one of six awards Baldur’s Gate 3 was awarded on the night. You can see a full breakdown of the results of The Game Awards, here.