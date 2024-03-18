Baldur’s Gate 3 players reconsider unpopular companion after hilarious interaction

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community is revisiting its opinion on one of the game’s less popular companions after uncovering some great interactions.

Not every companion in Baldur’s Gate 3 is born equal. For every instantly-beloved Astarion and Shadowheart in the cast, there’s a couple of NPCs who fell by the wayside, and none of them have fallen quite as hard as Halsin.

The druid has always struggled with popularity, despite being a big part of camp life. His lack of an engaging quest beyond Act 2, combined with some strange romantic approaches means he never quite got the star treatment of some of the other companions in the game. It even got to the point where players wished he had been replaced with Alfira, a fan-favorite NPC.

However, there’s a lot more to him that meets the eye, and in Act 2, Halsin comes into his own so he can deal with the shadow curse. It’s here that his interactions with the rest of the cast get good, and some of them have players wondering if Halsin was badly treated when the game first came out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players think they might have judged Halsin too harshly

One player posted on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, admitting that: “maybe I judged Halsin too harshly”, showing an interaction he has with Shadowheart in Act 2 when he discusses the shadow curse with her.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players make a lot of excuses for morally ambiguous women, but this was one of the rare occasions where the community sided against Shadowheart, with many players criticising her aggression.

One player in the replies said: “Halsin’s reaction was so tame relative to what he was probably feeling, I honestly woulda taken Tavern Brawler to hit her with the chancla for that.”

Another said: “At first, I thought she was making a joke to try to lighten up the mood, which is why I found it weird that Halsin just basically told her to shut up. When I realized she was mocking him and mocking all the deaths in that place, I saw how absolutely controlled Halsin is.”