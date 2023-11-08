Baldur’s Gate 3 players down bad for NPCs they can’t romance

Players are harboring some unrequited romantic feelings towards these Baldur’s Gate 3 characters and they want Larian Studios to act as their wingman.

Providing a welcome reprieve from strategy, combat, and high-stakes storytelling, Baldur’s Gate 3 also offers the comfort of having your character fall in love with some of the lovely folks of Faerun. However, romance is mostly limited to members of your party, the occasional plot-central character, and workers at Sharess’ Caress.

This restriction prompted a player to take to r/BaldursGate3 to confess what character they’d want developer Larian to make romanceable if they had the choice. As it turns out, much of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit community has their eye on some forbidden NPC babes too.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are on their knees for these NPCs

Larian Studios You thought the lashing was painful? How about the fact that Abdirak ghosts you after it?

One white-haired bad boy doesn’t seem to be enough for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, as one of their dream romance additions is He Who Was, one of the Shadar Kai NPCs. Judging by other players‘ requests to “f*ck the pain priest”, they also got pretty attached to Abdirak during the little sado-masochism session you can share with him in Shattered Sanctum.

Meanwhile, some players are embracing their Halsin side and hoping to butt into the established relationship between Dame Aylin and Isobel. “They can stay a thing, I would be more than happy to be right in the middle of that thing of theirs. More than happy.”

On the other end of the spectrum, there are plenty of players who are into Exxvikyap — a golden-scaled Dragonborn trader you can meet in Rivington. She’s arguably one of the most adorably chipper and personable NPCs in the entire game so it’s clear where the appeal lies. Although, it might be a challenge to direct her away from the crush she has on her boss.

Of course, not all of players’ romance requests are born of attraction. In some cases, the idea of getting down with characters for the sheer taboo of it is entertaining enough: “Duke Ravenguard, purely for the funny idea of that awkward conversation with Wyll. Guess who has a new stepmother, devil boy?”

Given how wholesome Wyll is, romancing his dad and then bragging about it somehow feels more evil than anything you could have ever done in a Durge run. Not cool, guys.