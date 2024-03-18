Baldur’s Gate 3 players dig into the real consequences of eating Tadpoles

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game where choices matter a lot, and they will often have consequences. Here is what players feel is the major impact of consuming Tadpoles in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the deepest and most diverse games that you can play in the current environment. The game features multiple storylines, a plethora of companions with life-related issues, complex relationships, decisions that have far-reaching consequences, and a power struggle.

As it happens, one such decision that has a consequence in the game is whether you agree to consume a Tadpole or not. Players took to this topic and decided to dig in and inspect whether the consequence is massive or something you can safely ignore.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discuss the consequences of eating a Tadpole

The discussion was initiated by a Reddit user who claimed, “Idk why I keep seeing this parroted around that there’s no consequence for consuming tadpoles.” They further continued, “I recently tried an honor mode where it was my first time experimenting with illithid powers. I was told I was gimping myself without using them and wanted to give them a shot in my HM run.”

They also stated, “It actually DID have a huge consequence later in the game forcing me to become half illithid.” They felt that this is a major consequence and they are unsure why other players feel it is no big deal.

A lot of Reddit users joined into the conversation though several of them did not agree as they feel the the user of the original post has mixed up by what others mean. One such user commented, “That consequence is a speed bump when you might be expecting a land mine. Thankfully, whether or not you use the tadpoles is really only a momentary dilemma.”

Another user chimed in, “Being half-illithid is just a cosmetic change with no story implications and is reverted on killing the elder brain, I’d argue it’s the definition of ‘no consequences’.” Finally, a player mentioned, “It is an extremely small consequence that comes with huge benefits and is also able to be avoided with a single skill check.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that most players did not agree with the creator of the original post. They feel that the consequence is a cosmetic change, and unless you are too worried about how you look, it is no big deal. In fact, you become much stronger, which is always good in a game as difficult as Baldur’s Gate 3.