Baldur’s Gate 3 player fails Honour Run in “stupidest way” possible in Act Three

Another Baldur’s Gate 3 player was left dumbstruck after failing their Honour Run after forgetting to get the Orphic Hammer, leaving them stuck and unable to free Orpheus.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Larian Studios released a new difficulty mode after complaints that Tactician was too easy. The new difficulty setting, titled Honour Mode, offered a whole house of new challenges to veteran players, like Legendary Actions and only a single save file.

Players who have been brave enough to enter Honour Mode have been finding it insanely difficult but also very fun, and it has also resulted in some pretty hilarious and shocking failures.

One player had managed to survive all of these trials and tribulations that come with Honour Mode, reaching Act 3 as they tried to free Orpheus, only to realize they had forgotten the Orphic Hammer and were stuck.

Yet another Baldur’s Gate 3 player gets stuck in Act 3 Honour Mode

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player was befuddled after they realized that they might’ve failed their Honour Mode run in a way that they never expected: “I think I just found the stupidest way to fail an honor run.”

The distraught player detailed their mistake after forgetting to take the Orphic Hammer, leaving their party in ruin.

“We’re in a red zone, can’t camp and The Emperor closed the gate when he left. So now we’re all just stuck in here with only are farts for company for the rest of time, I guess. Maybe we can cut off his arms and free him that way?”

Most of the Baldur’s Gate community were just as shocked as the original poster themselves, not realizing that the situation could even happen.

“Tbh I’m amazed there isn’t a fail-safe here, like Emperor not leaving if you don’t have the hammer or something similar.” One said. “Wow! Noted: Don’t forget the Orphic Hammer when freeing Orpheus. Sorry mate, that sucks. Well at least enjoy the Astral view.”

However, the player wasn’t alone in their peril as there have been other shocking mistakes in Honour Mode, like the time when a player lost after leaving the final boss at 1hp. The poster also wasn’t the only player to succumb to this mistake, as others have also experienced this “softlocking,” and players hope that Larian Studios will release a patch for the issue soon.

