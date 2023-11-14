Baldur’s Gate 3 player claims community is wrong about Act 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 developers have plans in place for their next project

Members of the Baldur’s Gate 3 community are defending the game’s third act from criticism, despite it generally being considered the weakest in the game.

The three-act structure of Baldur’s Gate 3 is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it segments the game perfectly, and lets players progress in a more streamlined way so they don’t get overwhelmed. On the other hand, the difference in settings can lead to tonal whiplash, and some players are scared by the idea of leaving areas forever.

When the game was first released, the game’s third act, which sees your party finally arrive at the titular city of Baldur’s Gate, was criticized more than the others. Players felt there was a noticeable dip in quality and game performance in the city, and that the story became less compelling.

Now that the dust has settled though, some players are seeing the final act in a different light, and it seems like the community’s perception of the ending could be changing as a whole.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player defends “exciting” Act 3

One player even went so far as to say that the community “lied about Act 3” on the Baldur’s Gate subreddit.

They said: “So much of the conversation I saw about Act 3 was that it was rushed, it didn’t feel as “complete” as Acts 1 or 2, and that it overall just didn’t measure up.

“I honestly feel like Act 3 was borderline overwhelmingly large, and it was stuffed with encounters, some of which were uniquely challenging. Giving characters their pinnacle story moments with exciting fights just made for a ton of exciting content.”

Several players in the comments agreed, though there were still players who stuck by their original stance.

One player said: “My biggest problem with Act 3 is the amount of comments from companions and banter, which is close to 0. You can go for hours without talking with anyone about anything and not talking with your romance I felt like everyone suddenly stopped caring.”

Whatever the community reaction to the story is, it probably won’t stop Baldur’s Gate 3 from winning big at the Game Awards this year.

