Baldur’s Gate 3 players react to hilariously difficult new Honor Mode

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been sharing their experiences trying out the new Honor Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3, with some players struggling to get past the prologue.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been maintaining its popularity due to the game’s insane replayability, and Larian Studios’ commitment to giving players quality-of-life updates.

Larian Studios has added another new feature to their game, called Honor Mode, which serves as an extra step-up in difficulty from the game’s three regular modes: Explorer, Normal, and Tactician.

Honor Mode brings new challenges even to veteran players of RPGs, introducing stronger bosses with more health and only a single save file available to players, meaning they can’t erase the bad choices they make.

Player have shared their experiences with the new difficulty mode introduced in Patch 5 to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Players react to “Brutal” Baldur’s Gate 3 mode

One player wondered if others had been struggling with the new mode as much as they had, detailing the challenges they’d faced with their level 2 party: “Honor Mode is brutal.“

Players were worried that the difficulty would prove too hard, especially considering one of Larian Studios’ older titles Divinity Original Sin had a notoriously near-impossible Honor Mode.

“If it’s anything like Divinity’s honor mode then I’m prepared to be humbled by every single fight. I hope Larian is keeping track of how many runs end at the intellect devourers after the crash lol,” one player nervously joked.

Those who had already tested themselves against the challenges of Honor Mode let the community know that the new difficulty was indeed as tough as the community expected.

“I lasted 25 minutes in my first go. Didn’t manage to hit level 2 after the crash, I was 9xp off and got smashed by the three intellect devourers you face from range,” one player said. But, despite this, players found it strangely satisfying after some found Tactician mode too easy. “10/10 will try again,” the same player admitted.

This new Baldur’s Gate 3 difficulty mode arrived with a new epilogue added to the game by Larian Studios that they consider the game’s “final goodbye.“

