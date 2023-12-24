Baldur’s Gate 3 players are scared by insanely difficult Legendary Actions

Baldur’s Gate 3 hardest difficulty mode, Honor Mode, introduced Legendary actions to bosses that some players are finding simply way too challenging to tackle.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode gave players who found Tactician too easy a whole host of new challenges to overcome.

One of the challenges introduced by Larian Studios is allowing players only a single save file, preventing constant situation re-dos to get a desired outcome.

Despite this, a handful of players have still had a nonchalant attitude to Honor Modes’ ramped-up difficulty – but some Legendary Actions have definitely humbled these players.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3’s crazy Legendary Actions

Legendary Actions are extremely powerful passive features that bosses in Honor Mode can use, and people have been discovering that they are not to be messed with: “Just beat Honor Mode. Those Legendary Actions are no joke.“

Article continues after ad

Some felt genuinely scared knowing that bosses that had crushed them time and time again in Tactician now have Legendary Actions in their arsenal.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“11 Hours, Lvl8 and about to fight Myrkul. I’m really scared of that fight. Two months ago that fight Took me 10+ Tries on tactician.”

Article continues after ad

For others, some Bosses’ Legendary actions were completely manageable, but there was always one opponent for each player whose action seemed to counter their build and whatever tactics they had.

“Oddly I found the final boss the easiest, killed it in two rounds. I found Orin the hardest, her legendary abilities are f**ked.” For another Honor Mode adventurer, it was Cazador who was the thorn in their side. “Cazador f**ked me and my meleee party up. Sorry Astarion, I couldn’t save you,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, despite struggling in Honor Mode, other players couldn’t help but reflect on how far they’d come from the “noob” mistakes they made when first playing Baldur’s Gate 3.