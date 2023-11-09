Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers the hardest part of raiding the grove

Choosing to attack the Emerald Grove will see you pitted against some seriously powerful Druids. However, it’s Tiefling civilians that present a real challenge for Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

If you’re a Baldur’s Gate 3 player hoping to recruit Minthara or are just roleplaying as a bit of a bad egg, you might choose to ignore the Tiefling camp’s pleas for help and instead side with the Absolute’s forces.

Depending on how far you’ve leveled up, the raiding of Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a pretty formidable fight as you have numerous factions to take out in the area.

That said, for some players, this battle is not only a martial struggle but a moral one. Embracing your dark side in this quest means you’ll have to wipe out everyone in the camp – even the children – which doesn’t make for an especially pleasant gaming experience. It’s made even worse when those you’re attacking don’t fight back.

Larian Studios Don’t let those sad eyes fool you, this grey girly is kind of a monster.

Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter makes evil runs even more challenging

Sharing their regrets with the BaldursGate3 subreddit, a player described how difficult it was for them to complete the Raid the Emerald Grove quest. While they found the whole affair uncomfortable, they became legitimately upset when they came across a group of Level 1 Tieflings who “begged for their lives.”

Commenters echoed how emotionally punishing they found the quest to be. One said, “I was trying to do an evil Durge run, but killing the Tiefling kids made me realize I legitimately couldn’t keep an evil run going. It just legitimately feels terrible.” Another horrific discovery for players was finding a teddy bear on the corpse of one of their Tiefling victims.

While completing the brutal task would allow them to recruit Minthara, the player wished “there was a […] way of getting her that didn’t leave me in ruins.” Her presence is also incredibly divisive at camp and having her in your party will lock you out of having Karlach, Wyll, and Halsin.

Given how hardcore and high-maintenance Minthara is, “Minthara simps” have taken the time to investigate how to recruit her with the least amount of genociding. If you want the mean Drow babe in your party and don’t want to get our hands dirty, there are thankfully a few ways to go about it.