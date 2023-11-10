Baldur’s Gate 3’s player argues Minthara is more than just “hot and mean”

The Minthara defenders have logged on to explain why Baldur’s Gate 3’s Lolth-Sworn Drow companion is a whole lot more than meets the eye.

Given the fact that a minority of Baldur’s Gate 3 players can stomach an evil run, Minthara is a companion that is entirely absent from a lot of parties. In choosing the morally righteous action of defending Emerald Grove, you totally lock yourself out of getting know this stern, mysterious Drow.

Due to the community’s limited exposure to Minthara’s storyline, one player believes that fan perception of her is flanderized. This fan argues that because many have not experienced the complexities of her character, they see her taboo sexuality as being her only appeal.

Minthara is more than her “drowussy” and this Baldur’s Gate 3 player wants you to know it

The player lamented on Reddit that the community doesn’t read Minthara’s story the same degree of nuance they do for Astarion. They’re both damaged characters who harbor similar streaks of being power-hungry and selfish. However, they see Astarion’s trauma as manifesting like “a kicked puppy” while Minthara maintains “confidence and anger.”

If you can break past Minthara’s vicious exterior, the player argues you can start to enjoy a satisfying story arc of “a person with no home [who] is abandoned by their gods.”

Plenty of commenters agreed with this sentiment, and one added, “I think she’s hilarious as well. 10/10 companion would slaughter innocents again.”

While OP concedes that Minthara’s romance scenes are just as spicy as you’d expect, she’s more than a freak in the bedroll. They state that she’s also an intensely passionate and incredibly earnest partner – a total ride-or-die that will unconditionally love your character even if they turn into a Mindflayer or adopt their Slayer Form.

So, it if you can handle talking a walk on the dark side, why not recruit Minthara? Thankfully, you don’t have to actively contribute to the slaughter at the Emerald Grove to get her to join your party. As one of our previous articles covers, players have discovered a handy loophole that’ll make you feel a little less guilty.