Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers secret side to most controversial companion

A member of the Baldur’s Gate 3 community has revealed a tender side to one of the game’s spikiest companions, the drow paladin Minthara.

Minthara has always been one of the more controversial characters in the game. Not only do you need to genocide a refugee camp in order to get her on your team, but she’s not exactly as open as some of the other party members.

As a servant of the Absolute, Minthara is a lot more morally dubious than most of your companions, even giving Astation and Shadowheart a run for their money, but she doesn’t have the tenderness that have made those two some of the most popular characters in the game.

However, players have discovered a softer side to her that makes her more redeemable than you’d first think.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers Minthara’s softer side

In a post on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player said that they were “absolutely gushing over Minthara’s character” and that they found it to be bizarrely heartwarming in a way.

“Her characterization is just so fun and strangely heartwarming? The way she opens up to your Tav and talks about feeling the burden of expectation really hit home for me.

“While not a ‘good’ character, I don’t find her evil nature takes away from my own character’s nature. I had my doubts about her, but honestly, she’s becoming #1 for me.”

Several other players who had seen the light also agreed, with one saying: “She’s honestly maybe a top 5 character in the game for me. It’s a bummer that she can sometimes be a little unreactive or have bugged dialogue, but the majority of the time she’s a goddamn delight to have around.”

