Baldur’s Gate 3 fans uncover dialogue that makes Grove killing so much worse

One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan may have stepped into a few details they didn’t want to know after taking the evil path of Act One.

Just like Dungeons & Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 has some pretty dark choices and subject matter. Players are encouraged to explore everything they can and talk to everyone they come across, after all, you never know what you’ll learn about certain villains, allies, or even Gods.

However, chatting to everyone you can also leads to players learning about aspects they’d much rather avoid. This is exactly what happened to one player, and it just makes the Grove killings so much worse.

Disturbing Zurga conversation reveals the Grove tieflings’ true fate

Larian Studios

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user explained how the “Zurga commentary makes grove raid even worse.” They went on to highlight that: “If you speak to goblin Zurga near Minthara after the raid she will ask you about the taste of tiefling flesh. It implies that goblins are going to cook and eat the poor tiefs they killed. Jesus Christ…”

While some players were shocked that the goblins were planning on eating the innocent tieflings, others explained how that’s actually pretty normal for the creatures. Even revealing that “They were cooking a dwarf from the Aradin’s party in their camp.”

Others recoiled at this discovery, urging the players to “Just go full evil, and massacre the goblins after the raid.”

However, in true Baldur’s Gate 3 form, many took to the comments to joke: “What, you want them to waste all that meat? You monster.” Some even wondered if “Tieflings are spicy” while another stated, “I imagine they taste mildly sulfurous and gamey.”

While the community isn’t 100% sure on who the “monster” is in this rather dire situation, it’s clear that talking to everyone you can will always introduce some new information, for better or for worse.