Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers creepiest way to deal with Druid Grove

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player managed to discover one of the most unsettling solutions to the problem of the Druid Grove in Act 1.

One of the many strengths of Baldur’s Gate 3 comes from the game’s willingness to let you choose your own path through the story, no matter how morally questionable it might be. You’ve got a lot of freedom in how you approach any given scenario, which is vital for an RPG like this one.

Article continues after ad

One of the earliest examples of this is the Druid Grove in Act 1, where you’re given several options on how to resolve tensions between some tiefling refugees and a band of druids.

Article continues after ad

The solutions range from your standard heroics to a villainous goblin raid, but one player found an awful resolution that required very little evil-doing on their own behalf. Considering what happened, it’s only natural that they were playing as the Dark Urge.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds unsettling resolution to Act 1

In a post on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player outlined how their Durge character stole an artifact from the druids in order to escalate tensions between them and the refugees, prompting a unique cutscene and fight between the two groups.

They said: “I intentionally stole the idol, not for the quest with Mol or because I wanted it, but just to fan the flames of conflict.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“My Durge spore druid and her allies sat by and skipped turns, watching with approval as Kagha finished off the last of the tiefling refugees. Then, my Durge killed the small handful of druids who were left.

Article continues after ad

“This, I think, is the most horrifying and evil way to handle Act 1 part 1. It was so bad that I definitely felt shaken after what I had witnessed.”

This may not even be the most violent way to end the Grove conflict, especially if you want to add Minthara to your party, but this is definitely one of the creepier and more manipulative solutions we’ve seen.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the player who went several hours into the game without resorting to using a Long Rest.