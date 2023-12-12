Baldur’s Gate 3 player creates party of eight bears

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player created the party of their dreams by making everyone summon and shapeshift into bears.

Outside of its hundreds of hours worth of quests, Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players get into some pretty wacky hijinks – especially if they get creative.

The game provides plenty of ways to craft the party of your dreams, whether that’s using the Origin characters, creating your own Tav, recruiting hirelings, or a mix of all three.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player recently shared their dream party, which makes the most of certain Dungeons & Dragons mechanics to create an entire family of bears.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player turns party into family of bears

Reddit user Minato_b shared their achievement in a post titled “Don’t let your dreams be dreams, play as a family of 8 bears.”

https://www.reddit.com/r/BaldursGate3/comments/18gm7og/dont_let_your_dreams_be_dreams_play_as_a_family/

While the player doesn’t say how they accomplished this, it’s not hard to figure out based on the game’s mechanics.

First, for the party members to transform into bears, they each need at least two levels in Circle of the Moon Druid to unlock Wild Shape: Bear.

On top of that, to summon the additional bears, everyone needs at least three levels in Ranger to select the Beast Master subclass. This unlocks the Summon Companion ability, which can be used to bring a bear on your adventure.

Some commenters have pointed out that there is a way to add four more bears (one for each party member) by using the Ursine Reinforcements ability gained by reaching Beast Master Ranger level 11. However, since Wild Shape requires two levels in Druid and the game’s max level is 12, this will require a mod that raises or removes the level cap – which can come with some unforeseen consequences.

Similarly, others have pointed out that mods that increase how many party members you can have mean you could further expand your bear family.

Regardless of how this was achieved – or eight bears is really enough for a party – Baldur’s Gate 3 players can agree on one thing: Halsin approves.

