Baldur’s Gate 3 player turns late-game boss into companion with harmless mod

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shocked the community by turning one of the game’s late-game bosses into a harmless companion, thanks to one key spell and a harmless mod.

With the help of a few mods, you can practically do anything in Baldur’s Gate 3, whether that’s turning Shadowhearts hair into something a bit more traditional, increasing your party size to house all the companions, or making one of the game’s strongest bosses into your very own questionable pet.

This is exactly what one player has achieved, all with the help of one key spell and a mod they didn’t even realize had the potential to create such a game-breaking party.

Baldur’s Gate 3 breaks game with Control Undead thanks to mod

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user simply explained: “so, uh… turns out Control Undead is busted.” With it, they shared an image of a controlled Ansur, which many will know as the undead Dracolich you battle in Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Naturally, the community was stunned, with one explaining how this was “Probably a bug” because the Control Undread spell says “that the target’s level must be lower than yours, it just shouldn’t have worked on Ansur.”

Shortly after, the poster cleared up how this questionable control was made possible, explaining how they “have the level 20 mod enabled, it didn’t occur to me that it’d be contributing here.”

Ansur is a particularly tough battle for many, and being level 17, shouldn’t be able to be controlled. Nevertheless, with a handy level 20 mod, and a lucky roll, this player has managed to get “such a cute pet” in the form of a deadly Dracolich.

As explained by one user: “This is why Larian capped us at lvl12” because if this was a common possibility for players, there’s no telling who they’d manage to control. Perhaps even the Elder Brain itself.