Baldur’s Gate 3 player “bamboozles” Lady Shar with simple disguise

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has bamboozled Lady Shar using a simple yet hilarious trick, leaving them with all the bonuses of a success, but all the ramifications of a failed quest.

Along with some fantastic companions, Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t let up on its Gods and their personalities. Despite never getting to see any of these divine beings, their presence is felt throughout the story, and none is as prominent as the Mistress of the Night, the Lady of Loss, Shar herself.

As Shadowheart’s prime deity, you’re invited to take part in what’s called Shar’s Gauntlet. A trial that allows Shadowheart to become a Dark Justiciar. Naturally, that questline is pretty tricky and involves a challenging decision right at the end. Depending on your choice, you’ll either gain Shar’s favor or lose her forever. One player managed to entirely confuse Shar and get the worst of both worlds.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player fails Shar’s Gauntlet by tricking Lady Shar

Larian Studios

Sharing their rather unfortunate story on Reddit, one user gave some advice on how to “bamboozle Lady Shar”: “I reached Shadowfell as Shadowheart after passing all of Shar’s gauntlet trials and obtaining the spear. I made short work of Nightsong, saw the cutscene of Last Light Inn dome crumbling, and got all of Lady Shar’s boons.”

Many players choose to take down Nightsong and gain Shar’s boons: “However immediately as I exited through the portal I got the cutscene of Lady Shar cursing me for not completing my mission, being marked as the enemy, and Shadowheart asking forgiveness as we teleport out.”

This cutscene is usually reminiscent of not taking down Nightsong and failing to complete the Gauntlet of Shar, which is rather confusing to the player, as they did exactly that.

Essentially, they disguised themselves as a female elf and completed the Nightsong sequence, which resulted in a failure: “Apparently if you do the whole Nightsong sequence disguised as someone else(a femme elf in my case), even though you kill Nightsong you’ll end up with the quest updating as a failure! You still keep the upgraded Dark Justiciar items though, so that’s cool?”

Naturally, the community found the story both hilarious and fantastically true to character, with one user explaining how that “Checks out. Shar is the pettiest god out there. Her being offended you had to disguise yourself to do the quest is on point.”

It makes sense that Shar would be annoyed to find out the player disguised themselves to complete the gauntlet, but with the God being an expert in trickery, many would expect her to find it rather fitting.