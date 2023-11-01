Baldur’s Gate 3 players hate how Shar influences Shadowheart romance

Worshiping an evil deity isn’t the best choice for a Baldur’s Gate 3 romance, as players are upset with how Shar, goddess of darkness, influences Shadowheart’s romance questline.

Loving Shadowheart isn’t always easy in Baldur’s Gate 3, as her romance quest can last throughout most of the game, with multiple opportunities for players to get locked out of it. The worst decision many can make is allowing Shadowheart to follow her ambition of becoming a Dark Justiciar, as this can shut down the romance quicker than some expect.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Shadowheart starts out worshipping Shar, the goddess of the night and the Lady of Loss. Shar is one of the most powerful deities in the Forgotten Realms, representing a primordial evil that consumes all approaching her.

Shadowheart can turn away from the path of Shar and follow Selune, the goddess of the moon. Most good players will ensure Shadowheart abandons Shar, but what about the fans encouraging her to tread further on the path of darkness?

Larian Studios

Shar can ruin Shadowheart’s romance in Baldur’s Gate 3

Users on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit are venting their disappointment at allowing Shadowheart to become a Dark Justiciar and follow the path of Shar, as this kills the romance questline. This is because Shar expects her worshippers only to follow her, as love is a lie meant only to deceive them.

“Are you saying that a zealous follower of the goddess of night, loss, pain, and forgetfulness isn’t inclined to live in a happy relationship?” one user writes, while another points out, “What exactly did you think people meant when they called her the Lady of Loss?

It bears mentioning that it’s possible to see one more romantic scene with Shadowheart after she embraces Shar, but it’s possible to miss it. There’s a scene near the end of the game, before the climactic battle, where Shadowheart takes Tav to deface a statue of Selune, which can lead to a romance scene.

While Shar doesn’t play as big of a role in the main storyline of Baldur’s Gate 3 as the Dead Three, her influence can be seen all throughout the game world. Shar’s influence destroys all it touches, which is true of Shadowheart. A Dark Urge player might think that having a powerful worshiper of Shar on the team makes sense, but it also means potentially losing the heart of the character they’ve fallen for.

