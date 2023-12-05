Baldur’s Gate 3 player shares hilarious coincidence after a major Shadowheart choice

Following a major plot decision that determines Shadowheart’s fate, a Baldur’s Gate 3 player had a wild experience that was both unintended and perfectly timed.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players many ways to complete their companion’s storylines, some of which are pretty dark.

Those who only want the best for characters like Shadowheart have their own preferred outcomes, with the other options saved for evil runs.

However, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player learned in spectacularly hilarious fashion that some choices are best left untouched when, after making a pretty dark Shadowheart choice, they experienced some unintended consequences.

Note, spoilers for Shadowheart’s backstory and questline to follow.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s PS5 crashes after making terrible Shadowheart choice

When players meet Shadowheart, they soon learn the Cleric worships Shar, the Goddess of Darkness and Loss. In Dungeons & Dragons lore, Shar is an evil-aligned goddess and twin sister to the chaotic good Selûne.

As a loyal follower of Shar, Shadowheart can come off as pretty cold. However, she’s also an amnesiac who’s missing most memories of her past.

Things come to a head near the end of Act 2 when Shadowheart can either free or kill the Nightsong. The latter choice grants her the Legendary weapon Shar’s Spear of Evening as she fully embraces the goddess and becomes a Dark Justicar.

However, while that choice may be what Shadowheart seems to want, it’s a pretty dark fate once you know the truth: Shadowheart was born a Selûnite but was kidnapped by Sharrans as a child. Her memories were twisted to keep her loyal to Shar, with most being removed just before the events of Baldur’s Gate 3.

With all this in mind, letting Shadowheart embrace Shar is an even darker choice than it seems. But Reddit user pie4july encountered some unexpected repercussions.

After having Shadowheart claim the spear in their third playthrough, the game unexpectedly crashed.

Making the coincidence even better is that the player knew the full extent of what they were doing and even noted feeling “sick” and “[hating] every single second of it knowing what has been stolen from her.”

As they joke, “even my PS5 couldn’t handle a True Sharran Shadowheart.”

It’s not clear whether they went on to make the same decision upon rebooting the game, but this should serve as a lesson to all that having Shadowheart embrace Shar is the wrong choice.

