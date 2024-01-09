Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise “hysterical” evil Shadowheart run

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t get over one “hysterical” evil Shadowheart run that proves it’s practically impossible for her to be cruel.

From the moment it was released, Baldur’s Gate 3 was praised for its versatility. Thanks to a vareity of races, classes, looks, and narrative options, no two adventures are the same. While it doesn’t extend as far to the companions, your character can certainly influence them, ultimately dictating whether they’re good or evil.

However, there are some companions that just don’t feel like they were destined to be evil, even if they’re technically worshiping an arguably evil goddess at the beginning. Poor Shadowheart is a softie inside really, and trying to make her into a Dark Justiciar can lead to a rather “hysterical run.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans love how not evil Shadowheart really is

Baldur’s Gate 3

Sharing their observation on Reddit, one user joked about how Shadowheart is hilarious when worshipping Shar in act one and two, sharing a few key quotes from her character: “I’m a cleric of Shar, Lady of Sorrows guide me, An idol of Selûne? Do you need paperweight or what?”

However, after allowing her to become a Dark Justiciar, which means you’ll need to do some questionable things, she seems to change her tone. The poster revealed that once Shadowheart kills her own parents to be anointed she thinks it’s fine, but when the Dark Urge embraces their legacy, she judges the player intensely.

“Sis, this is the first and last time I’m letting you go Dark Justiciar, you just don’t know how to evil” highlighted the player, joking that her tone and morals just don’t fit with evil choices.

“Yea she’s a bit of a poser. She’s no Minthara” joked one user, highlighing just how lovable and kind Shadowheart really is and how bad she is at pretending otherwise.

One fan wisely explained Shadowhearts predicament, revealing that “she is devotee of a godess she pretends Shar is, not of the Shar that actually exists.”

It’s clear that while Shadowheart may definitely be evil, she’s most certainly a little confused during most of the events of Baldur’s Gate 3.

