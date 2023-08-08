Baldur’s Gate 3 mod quadruples max party size

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have already found a way around one of the massive RPG’s only limits with a mod that expands max party size to 16 for single-player and 8 for multiplayer.

In the spirit of the tabletop RPG it’s based on, Baldur’s Gate 3 puts very few restrictions on what players can do.

However, the one major limitation of the game is the number of characters that can be in the party at a time. Baldur’s Gate 3’s max party size is four, which means unlocking new companions presents players with the difficult choice between leaving someone at Camp and missing out on a new character and their abilities.

Thankfully, Baldur’s Gate 3 supports mods, and Nexus Mods user SildurFX has already created a solution that allows players to take every companion currently available in the game with them – and then some.

“Party Limit Begone” gives Baldur’s Gate 3 players bigger adventures

Installing the “Party Limit Begone” mod expands the number of characters that can travel together at one time in both single-player and multiplayer to 16 and 8, respectively.

While there are only 10 companions – at least for now – players who want to fill every potential slot can talk to Withers to add hirelings to their party.

Larian Studios, SildurFX

Once downloaded and placed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 data folder, all players need to do in single-player games is dismiss one of their current party members, assuming they already have four. This resets the limit to 16, allowing them to go to Camp and add more companions, including whoever was just dismissed.

Multiplayer involves a few more steps, including backing up your save and using DeltaPatcher.exe. Those who want to expand an existing multiplayer save must create a new lobby, set the desired party size, start a new game, then load their save.

SildurFX also notes that bringing a party of five or more may cause some events to glitch, this can generally be solved by dismissing any additional party members or players. They also mention that the Larian game launcher may warn the player about data mismatch, but that this can be safely ignored.

Considering Baldur’s Gate 3 is all about creating your own stories and traveling with other players and Larian’s excellent companion characters, a mod that expands party size is a great way to get even more out of a game that already offers so much content.