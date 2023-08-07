Baldur’s Gate 3 dev shares update on possible DLC after successful launch

The founder and CEO behind Baldur’s Gate 3 developer, Larian Studios, has offered an update about potential DLC expansion plans.

Baldur’s Gate 3 hit the ground running last week. After securing its place as one of the best Steam launches this year, the RPG then went on to hit a peak of more than 800,000 concurrent users over the weekend.

While countless players continue to enjoy the DnD-themed world, many are also wondering what else the crew at Larian may have up its sleeve.

Given the incredible success of Baldur’s Gate 3, the answer about what’s next may come as a surprise to some.

Is Larian Studios working on DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3?

Speaking with PC Gamer, Larian founder and CEO Swen Vincke was asked about the possibility of an expansion for Baldur’s Gate 3. Vincke told the publication, “honestly, we haven’t started on an expansion.”

DnD’s level cap stops at 20, but BG3’s ends at level 12. As PC Gamer noted, an expansion seems the ideal way to expand on leveling in the recently released role-playing game.

But Vincke quickly explained why building out the content in this way would prove “very hard” from the studio’s standpoint. For one, the closer a player gets to Level 20 in DnD, the more overpowered their abilities become. In other words, such an undertaking would engender several design-based challenges.

Larian Studios

Vincke expounded on the level cap matter as it relates to potential DLC support for Baldur’s Gate 3:

“[Level 12-20] adventures require a different way of doing things, in terms of antagonists you’re going to have to deal with, which require a lot of development to do them properly. Which would make this much more than an expansion in terms of development effort.

“A lot of D&D adventures are sub-level 12 for precisely that reason. So it sounds like neat, easy expansion material until you start thinking about it and it’s not as easy as one would imagine.”

Though Larian isn’t currently working on an expansion, it doesn’t seem as if the developer is definitively against the possibility. But if such content does ever see the light of day, Vincke’s words indicate players could be waiting for quite a long time.