Baldur’s Gate 3 fan gives key reason why you should raid the Druid Grove

One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan is pleading the case for raiding the Druid Grove in Act 1, and it’s hard to not agree with their reasoning.

The Druid Grove choice is one many are familiar with. Depending on the way they go about Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3, some players will be asked to make a decision, side with an optional companion Minthara and destroy the Druid Grove, or side with the Druids and take down Minthara.

Article continues after ad

Usually, players will opt to save the Grove, since there are tons of Druids and innocent Tieflings camping inside. However, one player has given a few key reasons why fans should think twice before opting to take down Minthara.

Article continues after ad

One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan proves why raiding the Druid Grove is a smart choice

Larian Studios

Sharing their reasoning on Reddit, one user explained that, while choosing the dark urge playthrough,m they attempted to make neutral decisions, without letting emotion get in the way. Such a playthrough showed them how beneficial raiding the Druid Grove is for players.

Article continues after ad

To start with, they explained how they “Followed the Creche storyline with Laezel because I’m not going into a goblin camp on the off chance this druid Halsin is alive and she seems certain they have cure but got told the only cure is death by Voss at the Patrol.”

Then they reasoned that their “only real choice is to look for Halsin to see if he was still alive and once you find him he tells you you need to get to moonrise towers. Others like Roah Moonglow also hint that the absolutists are gathering there. Unless you know you are super powerful there would be no way you’d agree to assassinate 3 leaders and wipe out an entire camp of goblins. And at this point in the story you are without memories and Level 4ish so I tell Halsin I can’t help him but start taking the underdark path as he recommends.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After exploring the Underdark, they found that the route gets you no closer to Moonrise and is tricky to under because of the Shadow Curse. Which prompts the player to find Nere, who has Moon Lanterns. They wait for Nere to die and find his lantern to be broken. Then, after speaking to him, he explains that MInthara can grant them safe passage. So, they head back to Minthara who in turn gets the player to raid the grove.

Article continues after ad

“Obviously from a gameplay standpoint, I have options, but from a RP standpoint, I don’t really have a choice other than brave the shadowlands by myself. So Drow lady it is” the player went on to explain. Stating that the only reason players don’t raid the Druid Grove is because of feeling when it’s actually one of the safest paths.

Article continues after ad

Many agreed with the player, stating how they “think there’s plenty of reason to raid the grove under Kagha’s leadership. I could see it being justified by some points of view. The only problem is there’s not really a justification for killing the tieflings. So I kind of wish you could choose to spare them”, posing a key element of difficulty and unnecessary violence.

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, the post has certainly convinced many players to try it out, with plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3 fans explaining how “It honestly makes a lot of sense, I think you just gave me the motivation to do a neutral/evil run.”

Article continues after ad

Naturally, each playthrough and character choice is entirely personal, so it’s up to you which you choose – but if ease of exploration and passage to Act 2 is anything, then the choice is clear.