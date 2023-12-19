Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid player stunned after unearthing new storyline 400 hours in

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are still discovering new experiences and narrative shifts months after the game’s release. One player discovered an entire plot thread unique to those playing the Druid class.

There’s a reason that Baldur’s Gate 3 is the 2023 Game of the Year and a massive part of it is the care and detail that Larian Studios put into it. There’s so much content that players often miss key features entirely.

As a consequence of the game’s depth, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are also constantly discovering new things. Whether that’s handy exploits for combat or mathematically impossible ways to fail outside of it.

There are also narrative threads that can go entirely unnoticed depending on your build and playstyle as one player recently discovered after over 400 hours in the game. Reddit user u/Haggles7 was a short way into their first Druid playthrough when they discovered an intriguing secret about Kagha.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 is still surprising players even hundreds of hours in.

While not new knowledge to some players, u/Haggles7 has only just learned of Kagha’s treacherous deal with the Shadow Druids thanks to their own druidic leanings. A quick history check and the discovery of the Letter to Kagha shocked them greatly.

“This b**ch is working with the shadow druids and you can confront her or defend the grove from shadow druids,” they wrote with what we imagine is incredulity. “This game keeps surprising me 400 hours later.”

For those yet to discover this themselves, you might be interested to know that you can take Kagha down a path of redemption for a happier ending. If you’re playing as a druid yourself during all this, you’ll also get a unique staff.

The Paleoak staff grants you two unique Equipment Features as well as the topple ability. It’s a solid pickup for Druids in the early game of Baldur’s Gate 3 which is good news because that’s exactly when you’ll have the opportunity to pick it up.

Larian Studios Yes, Kagha’s a stinkin’ traitor but her most heinous crime is being an intolerable meanie.

It should be noted that the discovery of Khaga’s betrayal doesn’t hinge on you playing as a Druid and can be revealed by any class. However, only Druids will receive the Paleoak for following the questline.

There could be a tonne of Baldur’s Gate 3 content you’ve missed and would never know. We’ve got a bunch of guides that might just reveal it to you.

