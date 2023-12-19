Baldur’s Gate 3 player blames controversial companion for awful travel advice

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has slammed one of the game’s more dividing companions for guiding them through the Underdark- one of the most dangerous places in Act 1.

Halsin the Druid has never been one of the most popular companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. He doesn’t have the same charisma that fan favorites like Astarion and Karlach have, and his storyline has been criticized by players for being less engaging than the others as well.

Article continues after ad

But one new complaint now being leveled at him is his advice on how to get to Moonrise Towers in Act 2. If and when he joins your camp, Halsin will advise that the Underdark is the safer route, as it avoids part of the shadow curse that haunts the second act. However, the Underdark isn’t a nice place.

Article continues after ad

And for one player, Halsin’s advice seemed like an attempt on their life.

Halsin slammed for convincing players to go through the Underdark

One player who was tired of the bad advice took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, accusing Halsin of trying to get them killed.

Article continues after ad

They said: “I’m on my 1st playthrough in Act 1. The bear guy told me the safest way to travel to my next destination is through the Underdark. Is he thick in the head or trying to get me killed?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I have been attacked by minotaurs, beholders, a thing that tunnels through the ground, exploding mushrooms, exploding traps, a hook monster which is absolute nightmare fuel and now a squid wants me to go pick deadly mushrooms to make a potion that will probably backfire.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Also, I’ve played a grand total of 2 sessions of DnD so I had no clue what the Underdark was other than it is under the ground and it is dark. So it’s fair to say I was unprepared.”

Let’s hope they find their way to Act 2 without too much trouble.

For more news and updates on Baldurs’ Gate 3, check out the player who managed to beat the game at just level one.