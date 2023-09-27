Baldur’s Gate 3 dev shares most popular multiclass builds

Larian Studios has revealed the top 20 most popular multiclass builds in Baldur’s Gate 3, which includes some strong and unexpected combinations.

Baldur’s Gate 3 really lets players create whatever fantasy characters they want. The ability to multiclass characters plays a huge role in this, allowing players to combine skills from different classes in creative ways.

With 12 classes in the game, 46 subclasses, and the option to take levels in as many different classes as you want, there are lots and lots of potential multiclass builds.

Now, developer Larian Studios has revealed the 20 most popular multiclass combinations in Baldur’s Gate 3, even detailing why some work so well together.

Larian Studios

A lot of Baldur’s Gate 3 multiclass builds involve Paladins

In a PlayStation Blog post, Larian shared the top 20 multiclass combinations in Baldur’s Gate 3.

According to their stats, Rogue/Ranger at the top followed by Barbarian/Fighter, Barbarian/Paladin, Cleric/Paladin, and Fighter/Paladin.

Rogue/Ranger makes a lot of sense for the top spot. Neither class is particularly heavy-hitting or durable, but the Rogue’s Sneak Attack and skill proficiencies create a character who can deal good amounts of damage from a distance while also being able to hold their own in conversations.

Also notable is how many times Paladin makes the list; of the 20 combos, the class is involved in seven of them. Considering Paladins combine physical strength with magical abilities, it’s not too surprising that players would want to use it to enhance their abilities or give them more options.

In addition to the infographic, Larian chose to highlight five combinations and what makes them work so well together.

Worth highlighting is the Monk/Rogue, which Larian suggests also adding two Fighter levels to towards the end of the game.

The Monk’s ability to dish out lots of smaller attacks meshes well with the Thief Rogue’s extra bonus action, which allows you to make additional unarmed attacks. Adding Fighter into the mix for Action Surge means the character will be able to hit up to 12 times in one turn, and the Tavern Brawler feat will make those Unarmed Strikes deal even more damage.

As in tabletop Dungeons & Dragons, multiclassing is always a trade-off. Since the level cap of 12 applies to the total number of levels in each class combined, dipping into another class means missing out on powerful abilities that higher levels unlock.

Still builds like these – and the ones on our own Baldur’s Gate 3 multiclass tier list – show that compromise can be incredibly worthwhile.

