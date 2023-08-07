Baldur’s Gate 3 players cry out for missing customization feature they “really need”

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are absolutely thrilled with the game’s launch but even with the outpouring of love for the game, players want one thing: A re-do for character creation.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has had one of the most successful launches of this year eclipsing even the developers’ wildest expectations. The game has shot to the top of Steam Charts even cracking the top-ten highest concurrent player-counts of all time.

The new release offers a massive amount of player choice as befits its roots in Dungeons & Dragons. The comprehensive character creator has even been responsible for some genitalia-fuelled jump scares on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

The only problem players seem to be having with the character creator is that they only get to experience it once per playthrough. A number of posts on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Subreddit are begging Larian to add a feature that lets players redesign their character mid-campaign.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has the option to respec a character’s skills and traits. The lack of a way to alter your character’s appearance midway through is a bit of a surprising one for a game with this much choice.

Article continues after ad

The game’s Subreddit is full to the brim with discussions about the shocking absence of the feature. “Disappointing you can’t change appearance,” one user admitted “The more I look at my custom person the less I like them visually.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On another post, a player lamented that their “stupid ugly f**k” of a half-orc was causing some immersion issues. “Shadowheart ain’t ever touching this stupid named, ugly ass half-orc’s penis,” they mourned.

Article continues after ad

Still, Larian has a documented history of hearing out their playerbase and fans are confident that the feature is possible. “Larian are good listeners,” a user explained. “They will definitely hear this constant cry.”

Larian Studios Yes, you can select from an astonishing array of genitalia but why can’t you change them later on?

The feature was added by Larian to Divinity: Original Sin 2 so it’s not farfetched to think that it could come to Baldur’s Gate 3. There’s also the game’s dedicated community of modders to rely on.

There’s nothing more disappointing than character creator’s remorse but a close second is build-remorse. If you don’t want to deal with the fuss of constant respeccing in Baldur’s Gate 3, why not check out our list of guides and save yourself the hassle?