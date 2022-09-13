Assassin’s Creed Codename Red: Setting, platforms, trailer, more

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will finally take players to the blood-soaked lands of feudal Japan. Here’s everything we currently know about this eagerly-anticipated title.

Codename Red will transport Assassin’s Creed fans back to feudal Japan – the home of the stealthy shinobi and stalwart samurai. The news was announced at this year’s Assassin’s Creed celebration event, which revealed that five new titles were in development.

Aside from details on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there were a number of details announced for Codename Hexe and Codename Jade. However, arguably the biggest reveal was for Codename Red, the feudal Japan game that fans have wanted the developers to create for years.

So, if you’re excited about Codename Red or just want to know more about the upcoming title, then our Codename Red hub has everything you need to know.

Is there a Codename Red release date?

Ubisoft has yet to give an official release date for Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red. However, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage launching in 2023, it’s speculated that Codename Red will release in 2024.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt and we’ll update this section as soon as the developers announce further details.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red platforms

Ubisoft Codename Red was revealed at the Assassin’s Creed celebration event.

No platforms have been revealed for Codename Red, but with previous Assassin’s Creed titles releasing across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S — it’s likely Ubisoft will follow a similar pattern. For now, though, we’ll update this section as soon as further details are revealed.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red setting

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is set in Feudal Japan and is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the team behind the critically acclaimed Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. Fans of the stealth-based series have wanted a title set in Japan since the original title was released back in 2007, so its next “premium” open-world RPG title will likely prove incredibly popular.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red trailer

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed celebration event revealed a brief 30-second trailer for Codename Red. It’s during this clip where we get to see the player loading into the animus, before being taken to feudal Japan.

A shinobi can be seen leaping onto a traditional Japanese castle roof, before disappearing in a shroud of black smoke. Ubisoft has yet to reveal any Codename Red gameplay, but we’ll likely see some gameplay as we reach nearer release.

So, there you have it, that's everything we know about Assassin's Creed Codename Red.