Assassin’s Creed Codename Red leak reveals Splinter Cell-like details

According to a new leak, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will borrow stealth-based gameplay elements from games such as Splinter Cell and Hitman.

Ubisoft formally announced AC Codename Red late last year with a very brief teaser trailer. The future experience will finally see Assassin’s Creed explore Feudal Japan, though further details remain scant.

Rumors and leaks keep the eagerly-anticipated project in the news, however. One recent report from Insider Gaming, for example, claimed Codename Red would launch with two playable characters.

The publication’s latest report on the title suggests fans who miss AC’s stealthier mechanics will be very pleased come launch day.

AC Codename Red leak teases Splinter Cell influence

According to sources who spoke with Insider Gaming, the Ubisoft Quebec crew behind Codename Red is investing heavily in stealth-focused design elements.

“Seemingly, Quebec has decided to take a Splinter Cell-esque or Hitman approach to the title,” writes the publication. Players can, thus, expect to hide bodies, camouflage themselves in tall grass, and put out lights to ensure their enemies don’t see their shadows.

The latter point is especially noteworthy given how well the Splinter Cell series has incorporated lights and shadows into game design. Should these leaked details prove accurate, Codename Red could become the most stealth-centric Assassin’s Creed entry to date.

Ubisoft Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Insider Gaming also reports the two playable characters will come in the form of a female Samurai and a Shinobi of African descent. Allegedly, Codename Red will depict the Shinobi as an African refugee who’s previously adopted the Creed.

The outlet’s leak further suggests Ubisoft is internally targeting a fall 2024 launch window for Assassin’s Creed Codename Red.

All of the above should be taken with a grain of salt, considering how little is publicly known about the project. And there’s still uncertainty as to whether or not Codename Red will independent of the Assassin’s Creed Infinity platform.