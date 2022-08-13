Wild Apex Legends trick turns Vantage into the game’s best movement Legend

Vantage is Apex Legend’s newest fighter and her arrival in the Apex Games has been one filled with movement-related surprises thanks to her trusty pal Echo.

Vantage is primarily a Sniper who simply happens to have a little bit of added movement thanks to her tactical ability, Echo Relocation, in which she sends her companion into the battlefield and uses him to help her leap to new places.

While players have already figured out how to turn that into a sort of quasi-wall run, there’s another technique that’s taking her redirection game to the next level when paired smartly with other quick tricks.

Vantage’s impressive movement capabilities in Apex Legends Season 14

The core of the technique was demonstrated by Synergy Nava when they uploaded a clip to Twitter that showed them using a shield cell to cancel the normal buildup that comes with jumping to Echo.

Nava pairs this with a wall bounce to cleanly outplay an enemy, break their ankles, and collect an easy kill.

That’s just the very tip of the iceberg for how far Vantage can take this ability though.

Nava later demonstrated a few ways that this technique can be paired with other heal cancels and advanced movement techs to absolutely bamboozle the competition.

There’s a mountain of ways that this can be put to work in-game, but there’s always a chance that Respawn takes aim at it in a patch soon, so if you’re looking to take advantage of this mind-bending trickery then it’s best to learn how to do it as quick as you can.