It has been revealed that Apex Legends be available on Valve’s PC platform?

Pre-orders for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are available at the time of writing on Steam, and it has been confirmed that multiplayer games such as FIFA 20 and Apex Legends will be coming to the platform soon.

Of course, Apex Legends has been one of EA’s most successful launches in recent years, widely loved by its community, among casual and competitive players and critics alike.

When is Apex Legends coming to Steam?

There’s not been a lot of clear information come out about when certain titles will be available on Steam, but in an interview with Engadget, Mike Blank, EA's senior vice president of player networks, implied that their core multiplayer titles – FIFA, Apex Legends and Battlefield V – will be available in 2020.

EA confirmed on October 29: "Multiplayer games – like Apex Legends, FIFA 20, and Battlefield V – will become available next year, and players on both Origin and Steam will have the ability to play together."

These are expected to drop alongside EA Access, which will be available "sometime around spring next year," Blank noted.

EA stopped selling new games through Steam several years ago, instead choosing to run games through their own platform, Origin. This return allows them to reach a wider player-base.

Apex Legends has been a resounding success for EA, hitting 50 million players worldwide in just 28 days, challenging Epic Games’ global phenomenon Fortnite Battle Royale.

EA first teased a partnership with Steam on October 25, when they tweeted out a video of an EA-emblazoned mug with steam coming out of the top of it.

This doesn't mean that EA games will no longer be available on Origin, instead they will also be available on Steam with players able to play with friends on either launcher.

Apex Legends on mobile?

EA previously confirmed that they were working on a mobile version of Apex legends, but have gone quite since. If they are planning a launch on Steam in 2020, we can perhaps hold out for a mobile release around this time.

Will cross-platform play come to Apex Legends?

With Steam and Origin players able to team up and play against each other in 2020, it's also a positive sign for potential cross-platform play too.

Respawn have stated that they are keen to have cross-platform at some point in the future, and a leak suggested they could be working on preparing it now, although no confirmation has been given.