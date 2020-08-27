When is cross-play coming to Apex Legends? Everything we know

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that cross-platform play is coming to Apex Legends, after endless requests from players. Here's everything you need to know.

Cross-platform or 'cross-play' is an increasingly popular feature in multiplayer games, in recent years, as it allows users on PS4, Xbox, PC, and even mobile devices to play against and alongside each other on the same servers.

Not only does it benefit players who want to play with friends who are on another platform, but it also benefits the game itself by increasing the overall player base, which can improve matchmaking and longevity.

Fortnite was the trend-setter for cross-play, allowing everyone on any device to play together, and now with new battle royale titles such as Warzone following suit, Apex Legends players are have expressed their hopes for the feature as well. Here's everything we know so far about crossplay in Apex Legends.

Is cross-play coming to Apex Legends?

Respawn stated in June 2019 that they were interested in adding cross-play to Apex, which got everyone's hopes up. Finally, they confirmed it was coming during EA Play in June.

However, they haven't confirmed an exact date, only revealing that cross-play will be available in Fall 2020.

Fall typically covers the months of September through November, meaning it cross-play will be possible within the next few months. Respawn didn't give any update when they launched Season 6 though, so the exact date is still unknown.

Apex Legends cross-play platforms

Everything. From PS4, Xbox One, PC and now Switch, every platform that can play Apex Legends will be able to use cross-play. Even better, Apex is also coming to Steam, meaning PC players aren't limited to EA's Origin launcher.

It's also expected, although not confirmed, that cross-play between console generations will be possible, ready for the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X. It's also likely that this new cross-platform system will work for mobile, as it was confirmed in May that a mobile version of Apex Legends is on the way.

How will cross-play work in Apex Legends?

Respawn are yet to dive into the full break down of how cross-play will work, but it's expected that console players will be able to opt-out of cross-play if they want to. This is sometimes desirable as going up against PC players with mouse aim can feel like an unfair challenge.

However, if a console player wants to party up with a PC player, then of course cross-play would be enabled. An EA engineer, not tied to Apex Legends directly, said "I wanted to clear something up about crossplay. You will only be in PC crossplay lobbies if you have a PC player on your team.”

Respawn will give more information about how exactly cross-play will be implemented on the different platforms, and if cross-progression is coming, closer to the launch.