Apex Legends Steam exclusive cosmetic rewards leaked on EA website

Three Steam-exclusive Apex Legends cosmetics have been leaked early ahead of Apex's launch on the marketplace this fall.

Respawn Entertainment officially confirmed that their hit battle royale would be coming to Steam for PC players in Fall 2020, around the same time as they release on Nintendo Switch, and launch cross-platform play.

Apex Legends is already available on EA's own PC launcher, Origin, but to entice Steam players to download it, three exclusive weapon charms will be available.

One of these charms was actually leaked prior to the Steam announcement itself: the Valve potato. The Valve potato was found in the game files, named "v_charm_valve_potato", and was one of the big hints at a Steam release for Apex.

As expected, this is one of the exclusive items Steam players will be able to secure when the game launches there.

Two more weapon charms are also up for grabs, briefly displayed on EA's website, before the page was deleted.

"These will all be free limited-time login rewards for our Apex Legends Steam players, so add it to your wishlist and follow us on Steam today. We'll keep you updated as we get closer to launch this fall.

The charms themselves are all somewhat related to other games released by Valve; the potato from and cube from Portal, and a headcrab from Half-Life attacking Octane.

There is no exact release date for Apex Legends on Steam yet, with only 'fall' given as the release period.

One question on the lips of many Apex players who are already playing on PC with Origin, is whether cross-progression between accounts will be possible.

Although some will prefer to use Steam over Origin and may want these exclusive charms, they would most likely be put off if it meant starting a whole new Apex account on the Steam version.