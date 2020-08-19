When is Apex Legends mobile coming out? Release date, iOS, Android

Mobile gamers may soon be able to experience Apex Legends on their smartphones after EA announced their plans for the launch of the popular battle royale title on portable devices.



As modern-day smartphones continue to improve, mobile gaming is becoming more viable and many of the top developers have been focused on creating versions of their game for those on portable devices.

Some games have made the leap to mobile early, with the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds seeing massive success and Apex Legends fans are now curious when Respawn will follow suit.

EA announce Apex Legends is coming to mobile

EA hinted at some of their plans for the popular battle royale game’s shift to mobile platforms during a company conference call in 2019.

Although Apex Legends is available for all who game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, EA confirmed that they are intending on bringing Respawn Entertainment’s release to mobile.

The release of a mobile edition would open their reach to players who don’t own a console capable of running Apex Legends or for those who want the opportunity to play the game while they are on the go.

According to the company, almost 30% of Apex Legends players were entirely new to EA and their games, so releasing the game on more platforms should open them up to an even larger audience who may be interested in some of their other titles.

$EA Conference Call (Continued): - Many players are trying games/series they've never played before due to the large library on Access/Origin.

- Use engagement seen inside the subscription service to decide which games to add to the service + greenlight new titles/genres/IP. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 7, 2019

Apex Legends mobile release date?

In October 2019, EA confirmed that a mobile version of Apex Legends will be released in the 2021 fiscal year - this begins in October 2020, meaning that fans won't have to wait too much longer.

In the conference call where plans for mobile expansion were first discussed, EA executive, Blake Jorgensen, announced that the company would reveal the date after negotiations had been completed.

"We are in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile, and we will update you on timeframes when those negotiations are concluded," He explained.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson also discussed Apex on portable devices, during a June 22 Investor Fireside Chat, revealing that a "Soft Launch" of the mobile version would be released by the 'end of 2020', with a global launch expected in early 2021.

Will Apex Legends be on iPhone and Android?

Although there is no official announcement on the mobile release date just yet, it has been confirmed that Apex Legends will be playable on iPhones and Android devices.

“Mobile, in particular, is a category that spans across all of that,” the EA CEO highlighted when discussing plans for the platform, “We have PvZ 3 in soft launch, we’ve talked about having Apex Legends by the end of this year.”

As Apex Legends is a technical game with a huge map, especially since the addition of the World’s Edge in Season 3, it is expected that some older versions of the mobile devices may not be included as of the release.

With Apple rumored to be ending support for the iPhone 6 and 6+ this year, it’s a fair guess that the oldest iPhone that will run Apex Legends is probably the iPhone 7, but Respawn will announce a full list when it is released.

Last updated 6:22 AM EST August 19, 2020.