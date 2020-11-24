Two essential Apex Legends tips every Crypto main should master - Dexerto

The Apex Legends meta is constantly shifting and it can be tempting to use the overpowered Legends and weapons. Sometimes, though, it’s best to shake things up with some rather unconventional picks. Here, we break down 5 of the most underrated weapons you should be using.

Apex Legends’ Season 7 update has brought lots of exciting content to Respawn’s battle royale. Not only is there a new Legend that changes the way players handle combat, but there’s also a fantastic new map, Olympus. Using the best guns will certainly give you an edge, with, or against the new Legend and on the new map, but it won’t always guarantee you a win.

Those that are willing to master a wide variety of weapons will usually be able to outgun any players that simply stick to meta. After all, every new update brings forward a wave of changes that bring certain guns into the top tier rankings. While the weapons below may not be the best in their individual categories, they do have a great deal of potential if you’re willing to give them a chance.

M600 Spitfire

Improvements have made the gun a much for viable choice as of today. This light machine gun has a huge magazine, and while it does have a lower rate of fire, it’s something that can aid in recoil when coupled with the accurate hip fire.

The magazine size can also be extended even further by using the level 3 Extended Heavy Mag, and benefits from the highest damage in one magazine. With a 2x headshot multiplier and high damage per shot, the Spitfire is a definite choice for players who are looking to break away from the current meta.

RE-45

A gun that initially saw very little favor in Apex’s primary season, Season 2 briefly introduced Disruptor Round Hop Ups. The addition took the gun to new heights and made it something that people had to take notice of. In season 3, however, this buff vanished. Ever since then, the RE-45 has never regained popularity amongst crowds who are looking to go with the meta and only use what’s most likely to get you a win. But with Season 7, however, this gun is definitely something that can be utilized well.

Season 7’s Quickdraw Holster can be utilized to push the gun further. With it, the gun can be raised and lowered faster, with reduced hip fire speed, and decreased ADS time. The other benefit is that unscoped shots will also hit for higher damage.

All of this means that the RE-45 is proving to players that it can be a viable choice again, and not something that’s discarded as quickly as it’s picked up.

EVA-8 Auto (Double Tap)

The EVA-8 Auto is usually only used during the early-game when players are desperately scrambling for loot. In fact, this shotgun is barely seen at all during mid to late-game firefights. Instead, the majority of players often equip either the Mastiff or Peacekeeper when seeking out those close-quarters brawls. The gun is fully automatic, utilizing Shotgun Shells that fire 9 pellets in the shape of the number 8.

With 0% leg damage reduction and a 15% drop in movement penalty when aimed, this shotgun is something underrated that can be taken advantage of. Combine this with the increased fire rate from the Epic Shotgun Bolt and two-shot burst from the Double Tap Trigger, and you have yourself an extremely powerful shotgun.

Alternator

Holding the spot of weakest SMG in the game for a while amongst many, this Light SMG didn’t receive any kind of buff in Season 7. Devs have recently stated that it’s in “a decent spot right now”. With a slow rate of fire, the gun does little in the way of DPS, and so it’s something many instantly drop as soon as they find a replacement. Though, for those learning the ropes of Apex, or for those who value a higher mag size, along with fantastic recoil – it’s a viable gun for those that aren’t consistently downing every enemy they come across.

When shooting, all you have to do with the gun’s recoil is drag it straight down. Coupled with fantastic spray control, it’s definitely something that can be utilized well if someone takes the time to engage and get used to it against the other weapons.

Sentinel

First arriving back in Season 4, this bolt-action rifle has a fantastic ability that allows it to consume two Shield Cells. This puts it into a temporarily overpowered state. With this state, every shot is a guaranteed 100 damage to shields. Charging for this takes 5 seconds, with each shot reducing the 120-second timer by 15 seconds.

With fantastic abilities, but underrated abilities like opening doors by shooting handles, the Sentinel is an ideal choice. Coupled with penetrating bullets that allow you to hit multiple targets with only one shot, and a high projectile speed, you’re guaranteed to be rewarded for taking the time to experiment with this rifle.

Add these 5 underrated weapons to your arsenal, you’ll secure more kills, no matter the meta. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.