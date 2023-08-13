TSM Mande explains why he’s quitting Apex Legends pro play for good

TSM streamer and Apex Legends pro player Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek has already decided to quit competitive play weeks after he unveiled plans to return.

Mande hasn’t been involved in the pro Apex scene since the 2023 ALGS Split 1 Playoffs in early 2023, where he and his team Alliance placed fifth.

Since then, the 25-year-old has turned to content creation, streaming full-time under the TSM banner. However, following ALGS Split 2 Finals, Mande announced his intentions to return to competitive Apex Legends.

Article continues after ad

However, just weeks after his initial announcement, the former Apex Legends pro seems to have changed his mind.

Mande walks back his commitment to Apex Legends pro play

The Danish pro explained he was open to serious offers to play under an organization and was willing to do whatever was necessary to play at the highest level.

“After watching this LAN I’ve come to the conclusion that I want to play comp again,” he wrote. “I will entertain serious offers only. I outwork every other pro player in the game and I put in the time and effort needed + more (yes I will stop playing path only). That is all thanks.”

Article continues after ad

However, just a little under a month later, Mande has now decided to quit his pursuit of returning to pro play. In a recent livestream, he said: “No I already told people I’m not going to play pro. I already told the people I’m not gonna play pro. I’m done. I am done for now. I am not going to come back.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The pro-turned-streamer explained that he hates the feeling of needing to play every day to improve, which he says gives him a “headache” — and has no intention of returning unless the game sees some major changes.

Article continues after ad

“The thing is I really want to play, but the direction the game is going, it’s really not fun for me,” he added. “I’d rather like sit here and have fun and troll around and sh*t like that than feel like I need to try and win and like improve every game when I don’t want to.”

While Mande has no intentions of returning to pro play, it isn’t completely out of the equation. He explained that if a team needs a substitute player for a LAN tournament he’d consider the offer.