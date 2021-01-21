Logo
Simple Apex Legends trick makes grenades undodgeable at long-range

Published: 21/Jan/2021 12:22

by Alex Garton
Grenades in Apex Legends can be extremely difficult to use and can often feel slightly underwhelming. However, if you use the correct technique, they can be incredibly effective, especially at long-range.

Apex Legends is filled with a range of exciting weapons and throwables for players to use. However, one of the most powerful and effective pickups is the standard grenade that’s found in almost every single FPS.

Unlike Apex’s other in-game throwables, if the grenade is thrown perfectly, it’s incredibly difficult for an enemy to dodge or avoid. This is due to the ignition time of four seconds that begins when a grenade is thrown by a player.

At long range and with the correct technique, a grenade can be aimed with pinpoint accuracy and explode directly on landing.

Apex Legends trick makes grenades explode on landing

A thread posted to the Apex University subreddit, which provides tips for improving at the game, shows exactly how to throw grenades so they explode on landing, and has garnered over 3500 upvotes.

EddygCPA points out a very simple grenade trick that a lot of players overlook, especially in enclosed endgame situations. When throwing a grenade at long-range, aiming it flat towards your opponents will allow them to see it coming and easily avoid the explosion.

Instead, players should aim the grenade directly upwards and then angle it downwards to a point where it will fly through the air, landing on enemies from above.

Not only will this make it less likely for your target to see a grenade in the air, but it will also ensure the grenade will explode directly upon landing.

A technique not many take advantage of. Throwing a nade like this is helpful during endgames and in the open when normally and enemy could just move out of the way. from r/apexuniversity

Of course, in order to utilize this technique, you’ll need to put in some hours on the Firing Range to ensure your grenade throwing is up to par.

However, there’s no denying it’s an incredibly simple trick that is guaranteed to catch your opponents off-guard the next time you throw a grenade.

Who knows, the next time you’re in an end-game circle with one other squad left standing, this could be exactly what you need to pick up the victory.

Revenant Heirloom concept would be perfect for Apex Legends

Published: 19/Jan/2021 17:04

by Alex Garton
An Apex Legends player has developed an incredible concept for Revenant’s Heirloom. The impressive design is centered around his backstory and would be the perfect signature weapon for the Synthetic Nightmare.

Heirlooms in Apex Legends are extremely rare and difficult to obtain, making them a prized possession. At the time of writing, there are seven Heirlooms in-game with each of them belonging to a specific Legend.

Of course, this means that the appearance of these items has to be absolutely perfect. The Heirloom has to embody the Legend it represents and incorporate aspects of their character and lore into its design.

One character who is still waiting for his Heirloom to be added to the game is Revenant. Well, an Apex Legends player appears to have done Respawn’s work for them with an impressive concept for Revenant’s Heirloom.

Revenant was released into Apex Legends at the start of Season 4.

Impressive Revenant Heirloom concept

The post, made by VerbatumTurtle, includes a detailed and custom made image that reveals the reasons behind each of the design choices.

The Heirloom itself is called ‘Death’s Head Kusarigama’ and is modeled in the shape of the traditional Japanese weapon. At the base of the Heirloom is Revenant’s signature skull, inspired by his ‘Death Totem’ ultimate ability.

Attached to the skull is a chain that represents his “past life… a life where he experienced pain, and death.” This is no doubt a reference to Revenant’s life as a normal human before he was transformed by Syndicate and Hammond Robotics.

Finally, on the end of the chain, the design incorporates a modified version of Revenents’s straight edge shaver. This is a direct reference to the Season 4 cinematic that sees Revenant using a shaver from his past life as a robot. The artifact serves as a reminder of what he once had and everything that has been taken from him.

It’s fair to say VerbatumTurtle has created an incredible Heirloom that any Revenant main would be thrilled to use. The design is not only perfectly themed for the Legend, but it also incorporates aspects of his lore and backstory.

We’re sure Respawn already has their own plans for a Revenant Heirloom, but they have been known to take inspiration from the community before.