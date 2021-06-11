 Simple Apex Legends Arenas Recon buff idea gets Respawn’s seal of approval - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Simple Apex Legends Arenas Recon buff idea gets Respawn’s seal of approval

Published: 11/Jun/2021 14:19

by Connor Bennett
Crypto posing in Arenas in Apex Legends
A simple idea to give Recon legends a buff in Apex Legends Arenas mode has caught the eye of Respawn, but could it actually be implemented?

With the start of Season 9: Legacy, Respawn Entertainment brought the previously leaked Arenas mode to Apex Legends.

The 3v3, round-based mode has proven to be popular with players already, and a meta that is different to the normal battle royale mode has started to shake out.

As a result, players have started suggesting different changes that could be made, especially when it comes to giving different legends a buff. Well, one idea aimed at improving the Recon class of legends has caught the attention of Respawn themelseves.

Apex Legends Arenas matchmaking fix
Respawn Entertainment
Arenas has become popular with Apex players.

The simple, but clever, idea comes from Apex Legends fan kdwardse, who suggested that every Recon legend – Bloodhound, Crypto, Pathfinder, and Valkyrie – should be able to see the first ring movement in arenas.

It would work similar to the survey beacons that are in-game now, but you wouldn’t need to activate them. Instead, as soon as the game starts, you’d have the first ring rotation show on your team’s mini-map.

While the idea didn’t go over too well with every responder, Respawn’s Daniel Klein is a fan. “This is a cool idea! I’ll bring it up to the Arenas team and see what they think,” he said. “Also kudos for super clean presentation of a pitch!”

SUGGESTION: As we all know, the recon passive is currently useless in Arenas. Why not have teams with these characters see the current and next ring as if a survey beacon has been scanned? A small buff that could help with positioning. from apexlegends

Some players suggested that the change would have to be much bigger, given that the ring rotations aren’t hard to learn, and there aren’t too many games that last much longer than the first ring anyway.

With Respawn perhaps giving it a look, something might come of it with some fine-tuning, but we’ll have to wait and see.

