Shroud thinks Apex Legends would be "more fun" if the abilities were stronger - Dexerto

Legendary Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek shared an extremely controversial take about how Respawn could make Apex Legends a better battle royale experience.

Since its release, Apex Legends has captivated audiences by bringing hero shooter mechanics to the battle royale genre. This unique take has made it one of the most popular games on Twitch with an ever-growing fandom.

However, for the former CS:GO pro, the abilities each Legend has are a bit too lackluster for his liking and would like the developers to spice things up in a big way.

“Is it weird that playing this game makes me want to play Valorant?” he asked his chat while playing Apex. “I don’t know why. I don’t want to say similar, because it’s not, but I don’t know, the characters maybe?”

Both Valorant and Apex Legends have quite the cast to pick from, but for shroud, only one of the two have characters he believes are impactful.

“I feel like the characters in Valorant are more… I don’t know, you use them more,” he said when comparing the strength of individual abilities in Riot’s tactical FPS to Apex. “I feel like I’m actually playing a character when I play Valorant.”

Shroud’s point about Agents in Valorant having more “character” than Legends in Apex is an interesting one. Agents definitely have a theme to them, as with Viper and how toxicity/poison is a big part of her kit.

“In this game, I feel like I’m just playing with a little extra something,” he added, remarking how the Legends don’t feel different enough.

“They didn’t want to make this game ‘ability Legends,’” shroud’s teammate replied, joking about the game’s title.

However, it seemed to strike a chord with the Canadian as he had his own unique take on the matter.

“I think they should, though!” he exclaimed. “I think it would be more fun.”

The reaction to this comment in shroud’s chat was certainly mixed, with some fans agreeing and others calling it a horrible take. In any case, the two games remain some of the best titles to watch on Twitch, even if shroud thinks Apex could learn a thing from Valorant.