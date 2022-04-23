Powerful Crypto trick gives free shield charge with drone in Apex Legends

Crypto mains have got an easy way to recharge their shields while hiding in Apex Legends, and it’s actually pretty perfect for late-game situations.

After requests upon requests from fans over the last few seasons, Respawn Entertainment finally gave some love to Crypto in Apex Legends Season 12, giving the recon legend a long-awaited buff.

While some Crypto mains want the devs to go a little further and give him a tiny bit more power, the drone remains an incredibly useful tool for scouting out positions and getting a leg-up on opponents.

On top of that, it can also be used in to gain some much-needed charge on Evo Shields, but you’ll have to line things up pretty perfectly alongside a Wattson pylon.

The trick was highlighted in a big way by Twitch streamer xronya, who used Crypto’s drone while sitting inside a building, though, they were inside the line of sight of a nearby Wattson Interception Pylon.

While Wattson’s ultimate does charge shields of nearby players, xronya did not receive any benefits until they flew Crypto’s drone within range of it – as this puts them both in the line of sight and range of the pylon. Once they switched back to the drone, their shield started regenerating as if they were standing next to the Wattson Ultimate like normal.

As some players noted, it’s a pretty nice trick to have in your back pocket, but it is pretty situational. “I’m guessing it’ll get patched, but it’s nice to see some cool Crypto buffs/passives that you wouldn’t think of,” said one.

“Starting to think that Crypto was never broken but we were all too stupid to understand how amazing he really was the whole time,” added another player, while some jokingly called it “wireless charging” for Crypto mains.

As some noted, the trick could very well get patched in Season 13, seeing as it is a bit of an exploit between the two abilities. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens.