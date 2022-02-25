Post Malone explains why Apex Legends brought back his love for video games

Post Malone was the star of the show on Twitch when he teamed up with iitzTimmy for a session of Apex Legends, and it turns out he really is a big fan of the game, and it even got him back into gaming in general.

The nine-time Grammy nominee has always been into gaming, and even has a Twitch channel with over 400,000 followers – although he forgot the password and had to stream on a second account for his Apex session.

But, with the busy life of being an international music superstar, his time to game has been cut down, and he even stopped for a while. However, Apex Legends managed to bring him back to his (very expensive) PC setup.

Previously, Post had been known to be a big Call of Duty fan, and dived into Warzone many times. However, he stopped playing altogether, and now Apex has acquired all of his attention.

Post Malone loves Apex Legends

During his stream with Timmy, where he was impressively solid gameplay-wise (despite some questionable Wingman shots), Malone explained his passion for Apex.

“There was no game that really, like, made we want to play video games,” he explained. With his interest in Warzone and other games no longer keeping his attention.

“[Apex Legends] has really brought back my passion for gaming.”

In addition to playing the game, he also watches streamers and YouTubers, name-dropping TSM player Imperial Hal and Japanese streamer Crylix as his favorites.

OMFG Post Malone knows about me! W(HNF(('YWHNFY(NJ(UWFGGWG pic.twitter.com/gR8oFxnzCx — crylix (@FxxkBxxz) February 24, 2022

But, despite his love for Apex – and the 200,000 Apex coins on his account – Post Malone still suffers the same issues as the rest of us while playing, including the ever-reliable. audio issues.

Even Post Malone gets no audio in Apex 😔 pic.twitter.com/MZrlL3EKwA — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) February 24, 2022

Hopefully we’ll see Post back on Twitch with more Apex gameplay in the future, maybe teaming up with some of his other favorite streamers on the platform too.