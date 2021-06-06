Handy Pathfinder "Super Grapple" trick lets you jump even further in Apex Legends - Dexerto

Apex Legends players have figured out a way to perform a “super grapple” with Pathfinder. It’s just like the normal one, except it has added speed and momentum, allowing you to jump higher and further. Here’s a quick guide on how to do it.

Apex Legends is a game of inches, and naturally, that means players are always looking for new ways to push the mechanics to their limits and give themselves an advantage.

But while we’ve seen many interesting tricks, including one that lets Horizon players move faster in the air, Pathfinder’s “super grapple” maneuver has proven to be a game-changer, especially in the heat of battle.

The difference between a normal grapple and the super grapple is that the latter has a massive initial burst of speed, meaning it can propel you higher and further. And the best part is that it’s actually quite simple to pull off.

How to pull off Pathfinder’s “Super Grapple” trick

First, you’ll need to look for an object or wall to latch on to. But instead of aiming the grapple on the solid face or side of that object or wall, you’ll want to look for the edge or boundary of the object or wall instead.

The key thing to look for is that the crosshair will turn yellow instead of blue, meaning the game is trying to tell you that you cannot grapple onto whatever you’re aiming at. But that’s not actually true. If you’ve aimed correctly, it’s the necessary first step to perform the super grapple.

Then, after that, all you need to do is jump at the right time, adding additional speed and momentum.

Some players also report that walking forward might help a little, too. So, give both a try and see how you go. And that’s really all there is to it!

It might take a bit of time and practice to master. But once you’ve got the technique down pat, you’ll be slinging around the map like Spiderman in no time.

It could last days, weeks, months, or years depending on how the developers feel about it.

So, if you’re a Pathfinder main, it makes sense to take full advantage of it while it lasts. Otherwise, you’re not playing the legend to its maximum potential.