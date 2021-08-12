NICKMERCS reveals his ideal Apex Legends settings for controller players

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff officially abandoned Warzone in favor of top competitor Apex Legends, and he’s been grinding to an unreal level.

From the early days of Fortnite to now running the Apex Legends category on Twitch, Nick has always been one of the top controller players that others look to for inspiration.

The Apex grind has been very real, reaching the Diamond ranks within a week of starting and looking capable of holding his own against some very high-level players.

Here are the controller settings Nick uses.

NICKMERCS Apex Legends controller settings

Timestamp 22:20

Gameplay settings

Interact Prompt Style: Compact

Button Hints: On

Crosshair Damage Feedback: X w/ Shield Icon

Damage Numbers: Stacking

Ping Opacity: Faded

Obituaries: On

Minimap Rotation: On

Weapon Auto-Cycle on Empty: On

Auto-Sprint: On

Double-Tap Sprint: Off

Jetpack Control: Toggle

Incoming Damage Feedback: 3D

Taking Damage Closes Deathbox or Crafting Menu: Off

Hop-Up Pop-Up: On

Streamer Mode: Killer Only

Anonymous Mode: Enabled

Usage Sharing: Disabled

Performance Display: On

Club Invites: Disabled

Controller settings

Button Layout: N/A

Stick Layout: Default

Interact/Reload Button: Tap to Use and Reload

Crouch Button: Toggle

Aim Button: Hold

Survival Slot Button: On

Trigger Deadzones: Moderate

Menu Cursor Speed: N/A

Movement/Aiming

Look Sensitivity: High (4)

Look Sensitivity: Default (3)

Per Optic Settings: N/A

Response Curve: Classic

Look Deadzone: Small

Movement Deadzone: Small

Inverted Look: Off

Vibration: Off

Video settings (PC)

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (native)

Resolution: 1920×1080 (native)

Brightness: 50%

Field of View (FOV): 110

FOV Ability Scaling: Enabled

Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced

V-Sync: Disabled

NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0

Anti-aliasing: None

Texture Streaming Budget: 3GB (VRAM)

Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Model Detail: Low

Effects Detail: Low

Impact Marks: Disabled

Ragdolls: Low

Audio Settings

Master Volume: 68%

Voice Chat

Voice Chat Record Mode: Open Mic

Open Mic Record Threshold: 0

Incoming Voice Chat Volume: 82%

Advanced

Sound Effects Volume: 100%

Dialogue Volume: 100%

Music Volume: 28%

Lobby Music Volume: 45%

Sound in Background: Off

Play Incoming Text Chat as Speech: Off

Convert Incoming Voice to Chat Text: Off

Of course, controller settings come almost entirely down to personal preference. While Nick has had the help of different Apex Legends pros to put together his own, he and anyone else would advise finding what works for you.

For example, you might prefer to play on a higher sens or enable Double-Tap Sprint, but ultimately it comes down to what will help you earn those sweet victories.